Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$17.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.91. 2,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,282. Pool has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.08. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

