Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $250.65 million, a PE ratio of 166.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

