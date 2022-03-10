Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBPB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 505.38% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Potbelly by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

