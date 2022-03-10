PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $26.05 million and $2.99 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00103271 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,134,461 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.