Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 2,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,874. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital (Get Rating)

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.