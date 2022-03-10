Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 156 ($2.04) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.67 ($2.26).

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.47.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

