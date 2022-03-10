Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) versus BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Head to Head Analysis

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get BM Technologies alerts:

This table compares BM Technologies and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% Primis Financial 24.50% 8.22% 0.98%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BM Technologies and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.79%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Primis Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.77 $31.25 million $1.27 11.03

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primis Financial beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.