Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.38

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 5570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.