Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procept BioRobotics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,526. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52. Procept BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procept BioRobotics by 1,506.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 301,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procept BioRobotics by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procept BioRobotics by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Procept BioRobotics by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.