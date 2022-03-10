Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.74. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

