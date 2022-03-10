ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.57) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 20,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.