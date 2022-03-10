Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TARA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,664. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $451,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
