Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TARA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,664. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $451,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

