ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,811. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

