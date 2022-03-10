ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,948 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.74. 19,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,482. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $130.14 and a one year high of $176.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

