ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.66. 19,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $168.61 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

