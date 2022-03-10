ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 37,967 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,967 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BATS:PTNQ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,610 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07.

