PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.60

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 610715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

