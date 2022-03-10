PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

