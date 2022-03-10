PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,695,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $16,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

NYSE PCT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

PureCycle Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.