PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PureTech Health stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 2,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

