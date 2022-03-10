Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Acquires $10,190,800.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35.

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

