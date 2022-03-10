Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.42

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.42 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,899,904 shares.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.42. The company has a market cap of £44.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

