Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.56 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BLK opened at $693.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $802.21 and a 200 day moving average of $872.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

