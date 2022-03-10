Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

NTR stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.