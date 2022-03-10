Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Lowered by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn ($9.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $49.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $55.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $83.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFH. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$586.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$623.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$575.10. The stock has a market cap of C$14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In other news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

