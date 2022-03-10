Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $236.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.23. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $168.61 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

