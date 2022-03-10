Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Health Catalyst in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 2,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,416. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,991 shares of company stock worth $1,013,549. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

