Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Issued By Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

BVH stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 129,974 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

