Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of CM opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $97.56 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.83%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

