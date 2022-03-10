Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $485.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

