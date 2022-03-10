Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

RY stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

