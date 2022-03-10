Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Decreased by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.27.

TSE:TD opened at C$98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$80.68 and a 52-week high of C$109.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

