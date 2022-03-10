Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REG. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

REG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.29. 7,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,541. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.