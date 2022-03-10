Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for ABM Industries Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

