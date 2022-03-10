Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Issued By Truist Financial

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of UBER opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

