Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Issued By Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 5,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

