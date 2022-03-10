QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $43.79

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.79, but opened at $42.45. QIAGEN shares last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 5,358 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,905,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after buying an additional 2,128,994 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

