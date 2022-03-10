QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.