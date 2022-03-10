Quilter plc (LON:QLT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 128.75 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

