Qumu (QUMU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUMU opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.