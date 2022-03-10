Qumu (QUMU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QUMU opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.40.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
