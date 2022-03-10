R Bradley Gray Sells 9,667 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

