Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.96

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.96 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 741,336 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £44.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.