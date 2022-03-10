Raymond James Analysts Give Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) a C$110.00 Price Target

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) received a C$110.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 80,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$74.87 and a 1 year high of C$105.79.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.