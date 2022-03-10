Raymond James Analysts Give Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) a C$110.00 Price Target

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) received a C$110.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 80,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,631. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$74.87 and a 1 year high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

