Raymond James Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVE. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.76. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$6.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.