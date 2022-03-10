Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

DBM stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 148,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,872. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$710.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

