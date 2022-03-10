Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

O stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 4,453,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

