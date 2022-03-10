Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2022 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

2/28/2022 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Alarm.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Alarm.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Alarm.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALRM stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

