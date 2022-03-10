Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday.

Recipe Unlimited stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

