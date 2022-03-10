Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

RXRX stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,504.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

