Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 4%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 28,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 269,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter valued at $748,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.